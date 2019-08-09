Primary school engineers in the making at Peterborough STEM challenge

Nine primary schools from the Peterborough area took part in the Primary Engineer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) challenge, hosted by Plantworx and supported by the Construction Equipment Association and Perkins Engines.

This was the second Primary Engineer event at Plantworx and more than 70 pupil took their carefully engineered vehicles to the celebration event at the East of England Arena.

Primary Engineer STEM event

The judges spoke to the school teams individually about how they designed their projects and what methods and preparations were used. The teams were also judged on their communication skills and the best theme of the day!

Many of the Perkins engineers in attendance (12 in total) had worked with the schools leading up to event, offering their advice, assistance and provided the children with an insight into the world of engineering and what it could offer.

Perkins engineer, Wayne Bradley, said: “Working with Primary Engineer was something new to me but working with the schools I have been doing for a number of years. It was great to see the children build something and then do some testing, making changes and then testing again.

“This was very much like what we do in the engineering world – design, make, validate and deliver.”

Orton Wistow Primary School teacher Holly Ellis said: “The children began the project at an after-school club and then the projects were introduced into lesson time as they enjoyed it so much.

“They designed their vehicles on a CAD system on the computer initially before embarking on construction. They absolutely loved today’s events and we were delighted to be given the opportunity to take part.”

Emma Cham, from Oakdale Primary School added: “The children really enjoyed this project – they made their own ‘mood boards’ explaining their shoe box designs. They have talked the whole process through from fixing the bits that didn’t work and working their way towards the end product. It taught them to compromise their ideas as they worked in groups and to make sure everyone played their part.”