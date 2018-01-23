Prestigious Forbes accolade for Peterborough young entrepreneur

A Peterborough business owner has been named as one of the top young entrepreneurs in Europe.

Joseph Valente (28) the founder and managing director of the £4.6 million turnover ImpraGas, based in Yaxley, has been included in this year’s Forbes Europe 30 Under 30 selection for industry.

Joseph Valente, managing director and founder of ImpraGas, Peterborough. EMN-161019-161912009

He was one of 30 young entrepreneurs chosen by the judges for the leading business magazine Forbes from hundreds of nominations from 34 European countries.

Forbes says its selection is made up of those entrepreneurs who are “creating the products, methods and materials of tomorrow”.

A celebration for those on the Forbes lists was hosted by Forbes in London yesterday.

Mr Valente, who was the winner of BBC’s The Apprentice in 2015, said: “I’m ecstatic to be representing the UK in the Forbes Europe 30 Under 30 selection.

Lord Alan Sugar (left) with Apprentice winner Joseph Valente. Photo credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire EMN-151220-223346001

“It’s been my dream to be part of the Forbes family and to be recognised within Europe as one of the country’s top young entrepreneurs is a privilege.

“2017 was a stellar year for us seeing our business expand at a tremendous rate, securing a place in the Startups Young Guns Class of 2017 and winning Boiler Installer of the Year were just some of the highlights.

“To have secured a place on the Forbes list is a great way to start 2018.”

Mr Valente created ImpraGas in 2012 when he was just 22.

The company’s initial focus was on installing new energy efficient boilers in customers’ homes.

Now the company provides smart home installations in partnership with Nest and Mr Valente hopes to hit new heights with further expansion throughout the Midlands this year.

He hopes ImpraGas will rival British Gas by becoming the fastest growing boiler installation specialist in the UK.

Mr Valente, who last year published his autobiography Expelled from the Classroom to Billionaire Boardroom, said: “The Joseph Valente Academy to inspire youngsters is launching this year, I’ve plans for a second book and more TV work.”

