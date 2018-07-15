Pre-school youngsters will be seen and safe in Peterborough

There will be no missing youngsters from Stretton Pre-School in and around Yaxley - thanks to a donation from a Peterborough safety retailer.

Howsafe, which is based in Fengate, Peterborough, has kindly donated more than 150 hi-visibility jackets to the Yaxley based organisation.

As avid village explorers, the generous donation will mean that the pre-school, situated both on Main Street and at Fourfields School at Yaxley, can take their intrepid toddlers to see the sights of the village, whilst being safely visible to traffic.

Speaking about the donation, pre-school chair Emily Greenfield said: “This kind donation will really allow us to expand our children’s horizons in the village, we are truly grateful for the support of Clark and his team”.

Howsafe is based in Fengate and supplies work and safety work to public and the trade across the UK.