Praise for ‘safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led service’ in Peterborough

A Peterborough care home which specialises in residential support and accommodation for up to six people with Prader-Willi Syndrome, is celebrating having been rated as ‘Good’ in all five key areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Operated by Consensus, Fletton Avenue was praised by inspectors, for providing a safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led service.

Inspectors reported that the service was committed to supporting people to have maximum choice and control of their lives.

The service had a strong person-centred culture and staff were skilled in providing good care and support to people.

The inspection stated: “staff were very knowledgeable about people’s needs and supported individuals to be as independent as possible.”

Inspectors also noted that people said their life was positively influenced by the care and support they received from staff at Fletton Avenue and they led an active and interesting life because of how flexible the service was to their needs.

Staff worked enthusiastically to support people to lead the life of their choosing and as a result people’s quality of life improved and was optimised to the full.

One person said: “I really enjoy my life here. They (staff) are very good that I have gained independence. This place is wonderful.”

Joanne Connolly, service manager at Fletton Avenue, said: “I am extremely proud of our team who are committed to enabling the people we support to make choices and have a great quality of life.

“I feel privileged to manage such a fantastic service and my staff team go above and beyond to ensure we deliver the very best for our supported individuals.”

“We are delighted that the inspector noted our positive, caring and person-centred culture, rating us ‘Good’ across all five key areas.”