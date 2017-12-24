Posh stars bring festive gifts to children’s ward

Have your say

Posh stars were humbled as they spent time visiting sick children who spent Christmas in hospital this year.

Players and staff from Peterborough United made their annual visit to the Amazon Ward at Peterborough City Hospital to see youngsters in the run up to the big day.

The players also handed out presents to the children during a memorable afternoon.

Each child on the ward was given a present by members of the team, who on the pitch are pushing for a playoff spot in League One.

The huge pile of toys, games and other gifts was donated and wrapped by staff at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton.

Posh stars including Jonathan Bond, Josh Tibbetts, Liam Shephard, Ryan Tafazolli, Andrew Hughes, Alex Penny, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Michael Doughty, Danny Lloyd and Junior Morias were all in attendance at the ward and spent over an hour with the youngsters.

They were also joined by mascots Peter Burrow and Mick the Skip.

Zoe Wilkinson, Amazon Play Specialist Team Leader, said the visit was one of the highlights of the year for everyone connected with the ward.

She said: “The arrival of the Peterborough United team on our ward creates so much excitement every year.

“The players and management team spend time with each child and give them a present.

“We are incredibly grateful for these donations and for the time that they give to each patient on the ward.”

Along with handing over the gifts, the players were also happy to sign items, and pose for pictures with the young fans.

They also played video games, and took part in festive arts and crafts activities with the hospital patients during the visit.

Striker Junior Morias said seeing the children on the ward smiling was the highlight of the visit.

He said: “It is always a very humbling visit.

“ If we can put a few smiles on a few faces at this time of the year, then that is our pleasure.

“It was great to spend so much time with the kids and their families.

“We know that we are in a privileged position as footballers and it is important that we do things like this.”

A spokesman for Peterborough United added their thanks to the Serpentine Green team for their help with the visit.

He said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Steve Coulson from Serpentine Green Shopping Centre who not only paid for the presents, but also personally wrapped them.

“His support has been first class.”