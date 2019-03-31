Pope blesses Diamond couple

Bill Collin was on National Service in Malta 61 years ago when he met his future wife Mary in unusual circumstances at a party.

“There was a disturbance one evening and some yobbo had tied the tails of two dogs together. We were not impressed!”

Radio technician Bill and Mary (both 80) married in March 1959 and resided in the UK. The couple, who live in Baron Court, Werrington, have now celebrated their Diamond Wedding, which included receiving a blessing from the Pope.

Bill worked for BT while Mary worked in the post room at Peter Brotherhood. They have four daughters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Asked for the secret of their marriage, Bill said: “It’s fortunate that we get on very well with each other. We’ve not had any major disputes.”