You would be Zilly to miss this!

I was delighted to hear the news that Empire Cinemas will be central to the £60m extension of the Queensgate Centre, writes Peterborough City Council leader John Holdich.

This is a major milestone for the Queensgate, which already has a very strong reputation thanks to recent investment, several new stores and existing ones upsizing in recent times.

The new cinema will boast big screens, ultimate sound and a choice of luxury seating including ‘comfort boosting’ double sofas and individual electric recliners, which all sound very comfy indeed!

The move also demonstrates the continued strength of Peterborough city centre as a major retail and leisure destination in the region.

Having a ten-screen cinema in the heart of the city centre is a tremendous coup and if you love watching films as much as I do then I’m sure you’ll be just as excited.

The 77,000 sq ft extension will be carried out in partnership with John Lewis, which will be investing in its own store as part of the development.

Not only this, but the extension will also create 200 new jobs, so it’s fantastic news for the local economy and I’d like to say a big well done to all involved.

It may seem a long way off, but the popular Peterborough Italian Festival is making a welcome return in September.

The Mediterranean extravaganza will be held in Cathedral Square on September 8 and 9 and also returning is celebrity chef Aldo Zilli who will be rustling up some delicious dishes.

This is the tenth year of the festival and it has always proved extremely popular. As in previous years, the event will also feature an Italian market, classic Italian cars, confectionary, ice-cream, pasta and much more.

So if you love Italian cuisine (and let’s face it who doesn’t!) then make sure you make a date in your diaries.

Finally, with this weekend being a Bank Holiday with warm weather forecast, I hope you all have a wonderful time in the sunshine.

There’s plenty of events going on across the city as per usual.

On the subject of which, our popular Wednesday lunchtime running sessions from the Embankment Athletics track have started up once again for the summer.

Now my legs aren’t what they used to be, but if you’re looking to get active during your break then why not give it a go? Find out more at www.peterborough.gov.uk.