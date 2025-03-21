Why Peterborough Council has only spent half of its £3 million Ukraine support funding since 2022

Council has spent £1.4m of funding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council has provided support to many Ukrainian nationals and their family members who have come to the UK through a named sponsor visa since 2022.

At a full council meeting on March 19, cabinet member for housing and communities, councillor Alison Jones, provided the latest funding figures and how much the authority has spent on Ukrainians living in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2022, the city council has received £2.9 million in funding from the government to spend on supporting Ukrainians over three years. Just £1.4 million of this funding has been spent.

The council's offices at Sand Martin House

In 2022/23, the council received just under £2 million and spent £437,000. In 2023/24, it received £749,000 and spent £528,000, while in 2024/25 it received £171,000 and spent £478,000.

Explaining the figures, cllr Jones said: “You can see from the figures it looks like there are over and underspends. Be assured that all monies are ring fenced for this spend as it is likely unused for the three-year period.”

The government provided £10,500 per Ukrainian arrival up to December 31, 2022 and £5,900 per arrival from January 1, 2023. Funding is provided on arrival and in full with the expectation that support is provided over a three-year period.

Support provided in the fund includes:

Facilitating secure and safe accommodation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liaising between sponsors and guests to ensure hosting arrangements are effective

Providing alternative accommodation and preventing homelessness where appropriate

Providing case work and integration support, including facilitating access to welfare benefits, employment, education, health services and adult education

Providing employment support and support via visa extension applications

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has still been a very positive experience though for the refugees of Peterborough"

Cllr Jones added: “We use the charity H.E.L.P to support us in this and we make quarterly payments as appropriate. You could ask why we would see an underspend.

“Basically, the money is covering the period from May to March each financial year, but in reality we see people arriving throughout the year, which means we will not always need to spend the monies in the first month.

“There has also been the successful sponsoring house project, which the government launched for people to take refugees into their own homes to support them.

“This has meant we’ve not used the money for them while they’re being sponsored. It has still been a very positive experience though for the refugees of Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, should circumstances change, then this fund can support alternative accommodation. The local authority housing fund has also enabled us to purchase some houses for refugees whilst giving them the additional support.

“In these initiatives, it’s enabled us to manage costs whilst providing the most appropriate housing for them. The more we can avoid B&Bs and temporary accommodation can only be a positive and beneficial for them.”

The government provided a three-year visa for refugees from Ukraine which has just been extended by a further 18 months.

Councillor Jones says the council won’t receive any more government funding, but it will still need to use the remaining ring fenced funding to support refugees.