Peterborough's Regional Pool on Bishop's Road is currently being demolished

Peterborough’s Regional Pool closed in September 2023 after asbestos and reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) were discovered in the building.

The pool had served residents since the 1970s, but the decision was made to permanently close it by Peterborough City Council’s cabinet in March 2024 due to repair costs (up to £26 million) not representing best value for the authority.

As the building on Bishop’s Road is currently being demolished, there is no public swimming pool open in Peterborough city centre, with the Lido due to re-open in May.

Demolition has begun at the Regional Pool

Some candidates in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral election, taking place on May 1, have pledged to bring back a regional pool for the city if elected, with others either supporting or not ruling out the idea.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to each of the five candidates about their views on the matter. See below for each candidate’s response, in the order the interviews took place in.

Paul Bristow

Conservative candidate Paul Bristow has set out a clear plan for a new regional pool in Peterborough and how it would be funded.

Mr Bristow wants to build a community stadium for Peterborough United, which would also include a swimming pool and concert venue.

He claimed that he would be able to remove any planning permission concerns regarding the stadium. He said: “I can remove that question mark by including a new stadium for Posh in my special development strategy.

“I, together with that, want to build a swimming pool and a concert venue. I want to put Peterborough on the map.”

Explaining how the stadium and pool would be funded, he said: “A lot of the risk would be shared by Peterborough United and a public body, which would be myself.

“Peterborough United would shoulder a lot of the cost. There would be planning gain I’m sure from building where the existing Posh ground is and that can be shared.

“There would also be public sector involvement in terms of building the swimming pool. Mayors in Teesside, Birmingham and Manchester borrow against their guaranteed revenue stream for public good and we can do that here in Cambridgeshire.”

Anna Smith

Labour candidate Anna Smith has also put forward the idea of a new regional pool for Peterborough if elected, but has not shared in great detail how it would be done.

When asked how she would fund the project, she said: “I have eyes on some funds I think we could use for that and I’ve already been having conversations with other groups as well that I can bring together.

“I think we can definitely get this back. This is so important for Peterborough and for Peterborough’s economy.

“I think we have so much potential for our visitor offer, there are so many great places to visit and a regional pool could become a really important part of that.”

Ryan Coogan

Reform UK candidate Ryan Coogan has not mentioned any plans for a new regional pool in his campaign.

However, he said he would support the idea of a new pool if it was what the people of Peterborough wanted and it was financially viable, noting that pools “bring so much benefit to the community”.

He said: “I’m very data driven, I like to listen to people. If the residents of Peterborough say this is something we want, but let’s build back better and stronger, then absolutely.”

Bob Ensch

Green Party candidate Bob Ensch has not mentioned any plans for a new regional pool in his campaign either.

Mr Ensch said: “I don’t know a lot about it but every city should have a swimming pool for crying out loud.”

When asked if building a new regional pool is something he would support, he said: “Absolutely, of course I would.”

Lorna Dupré

Liberal Democrat candidate Lorna Dupré has not mentioned any plans for a new regional pool in her campaign, but did not rule out her support for a new pool when asked.

She said: “I think it’s really important that the mayor works with the local authorities positively and ensures the infrastructure is there for residents.

“As areas grow and expand we need to provide new infrastructure, but we also need to support leisure and other facilities that exist and replace them as they become due.

“I think it is really important that the mayor has a role and an understanding of that. I don’t think it is the role of the mayor to come barging in and telling local authorities what to do, but partnership is absolutely vital.

“With good housing you need good facilities.”