Westminster Life: Taking care of business for Peterborough

It was a pleasure and a privilege to champion Peterborough’s farmers in Westminster for ‘Back British Farming Day’ this week, writes city MP Andrew Pakes.

Peterborough is the gateway to the Fens; farming is in our DNA.

Whilst you can be forgiven for thinking Parliament is all about the Punch and Judy Show we often see on TV, there is actually a lot of cross-party working that goes on. British farming is one of the areas where good MPs are working together across the House to support the British food industry and to ensure our farmers get the support they need.

At the weekend, I was in Thorney speaking to local farmers about the pressures facing food producers. This isn’t just about the weather and rising costs for farmers, it is also about the rise in rural crime and the cost of fly-tipping on rural land.

We might be a largely urban community, but we are at the beating heart of food, including vital and emerging jobs in agricultural technology or ‘Agritech’. Over the last two years, I’ve undertaken a field to fork tour getting to know our farms, food businesses and food retailers across the city. In my Maiden Speech in the House of Commons in July, I praised the work of the National Farmers Union and how its local members support our farming community, as well as highlighting our very own English Mustard Growers, a co-operative that grows the crop that becomes Colman’s mustards. I’ve also met with tenant farmers during the recent harvest.

Farming is a vital part of the nation’s social fabric, and I believe that backing British farming is good for all of us. It is not just great quality, home-grown food, it is also supporting jobs across our patch. In 2022, farming’s economic output in East Anglia was valued at £3.5 billion. This, in turn, contributes to our national food security and the investment and growth required for the future of farming.

Earlier this week, I was delighted to welcome the Secretary of State for Transport, Louise Haigh MP, to Peterborough to launch Labour’s plans to give communities like ours greater control over our bus services. It was pleasing to be able to discuss the newly extended Number 4 bus service that now links Thorney and Eye to the city centre. This new route came about after Stagecoach axed the 36 last year. A clear demonstration of how purely commercial choices do not serve all of our communities. It took a year for us to find a solution to the axed 36 service and I’d like to thank community campaigners and Mayor Dr Nik Johnson for their dedication in securing the new route.

After 14 years of Conservative chaos, the public finances and economy are in a truly difficult place, to say the least. Everyone will be aware of the difficult choices MPs took this week. Whilst there is no question that we need to support those in need, we also need to fix the foundations of our country in order to generate the income to fund our public services. These are difficult times to live in, with many difficult choices to be made. But by taking the tough decisions now to protect the public finances we can begin the process of change.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​