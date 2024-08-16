Westminster Life: Coming together to triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The performance of Team GB in the Olympics stands out as a beacon compared to the thugs that tried to ruin summer, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

I love the Olympics. The games really do bring out the best of sporting endeavour and human achievement. It is also about teamwork. As so many athletes commented, many people make an Olympian from loving parents, supportive friends, coaches and teammates.

It isn’t just about medals either. Team GB are an inspiration to a new generation of athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special well done to our very own Jake Jarman who took a bronze medal in Gymnastics in his first Olympics and will be an even brighter star in the future, I feel sure.

Peterborough's Bronze medalist Jake Jarman with his medal (Getty Images)

And we have more achievement and joy to come with the Paris Paralympics in a few days’ time.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games hold a special place in the hearts of people across the UK, with Team GB and Paralympics GB delivering some of the most iconic moments in our nation’s history. Let that spirit be the enduring memory we take from this summer.

Sport holds a special place in our hearts, whether that is the anticipation for Posh at the start of a new season, cheering on our local teams or playing 5-a-side with mates on a Thursday evening. I saw that spirit myself last week when I joined former Pakistan International Saqlain Mushtaq at GLADCA’s for their cricket tournament in Castor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another brilliant example of our community coming together, this time to support the work of GLADCA who do great work in the city.

The convening power of sport is also why I will keep fighting to ensure Peterborough gets a new world-class indoor pool following the closure of the Regional Pool last year. I am really pleased that council leader, Cllr Dennis Jones, is also right behind these plans and in the coming weeks we will be meeting with City of Peterborough Swimming Club and other local groups to see how we can advance these plans together.

I am also immensely proud of the community spirit that runs through our city as it stood tall in the face of the unrest we have seen in other parts of the country in recent weeks. It was great to see our faith leaders, community representatives, council and police come together last week when there were rumours disruption could come to Peterborough.

What we did see was Peterborough at its best with peaceful displays against hate, Islamophobia and violence. It was a resounding message for hope over hate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it is individual or team sport, it is about human endeavour. The ability to come together when needed to triumph, sometimes against the odds. The same goes for our community, individuals combining to resist those who seek to beat us or, even worse, harm or divide us.

As Team GB did us proud in Paris, so our community did us proud here in Peterborough and I salute you.