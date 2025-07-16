Peterborough City Council’s cabinet members agreed to sell the former TK Maxx building on Bridge Street at a meeting on July 15.

The building was bought by the council for £4.1 million in 2020 to accommodate the Vine project, one of the eight projects being funded by the Towns Fund programme, but the council will now sell it.

The Vine project has a budget of £15 million and aims to provide an enhanced library, learning and cultural offering as well as a commercial offer across three sites: Central Library, The Goods Shed and Peterscourt.

While the former TK Maxx building at 62-68 Bridge Street was once part of this project, a feasibility commissioned by Tetra Tech in July 2022 confirmed the cost of the necessary works was in the region on £10.8m, meaning it was “no longer economically viable” for the council.

The TK Maxx building has been described as 'a slug of a building'

A marketing exercise to sell the vacant four-storey building will begin soon and conclude in the autumn, with the council hoping for a mixed residential and commercial development.

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, the council’s cabinet member for growth and regeneration, told the meeting on July 15: “62-68 Bridge Street is a prominent city centre site with development potential currently underutilised.”

Adrian Chapman, executive director of place and economy, said: “We should be proud of this site. At the moment it is difficult to be because the building is a slug of a building.

“I imagine it with something on there which is iconic in style and nature and is a real gateway into our city centre.”

He added: “This is a really significant site in our city centre and a site that deserves a building upon it which is of some significance, of quality and offers real value to the high street.

“It’s seen as part of our wider regeneration programme for the city centre.”

The council will market the building on the open market, inviting all offers including development opportunities.

The authority’s financial commitments before going out for informal tender include:

– Marketing fees (£15,000) – Development brief (£10,000) – Surveys (£10,000) – Legal fees (£5,000)

Following the marketing of the building, there will also be additional costs to the council as follows:

– Agent disposal fees (Highest of 1.5% of sale price or £40,000) – Legal fees (Highest of 1% of purchase price or £35,000) – Section 123 best consideration valuation – RICS Registered Valuer (£10,000)

The council says it will achieve value for money by appointing professional advisors through a national local authority framework.