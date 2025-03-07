WATCH: Peterborough children’s services had ‘challenging year’ despite Ofsted praise

The council has shown signs of improvement following its inadequate Ofsted rating

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council remains “fully aware” that improvements are still needed in its children’s services despite recent praise from Ofsted.

The authority received a visit from Ofsted inspectors at the end of 2023, who deemed the children’s services to be ‘inadequate’. In particular, the experiences and progress of care leavers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors have since returned and highlighted the vast improvements made in the service.

Peterborough City Council's offices at Sand Martin House

They said: “The new leadership team, led by an experienced director for children’s service, has quickly grasped the scale and nature of the improvement that is needed.

“Since July, the leadership team has completed a robust and accurate self-evaluation, identified the crucial areas for improvement and begun to tackle these, with appropriate prioritisation.”

Peterborough City Council’s corporate parenting committee met on March 5 to discuss the annual report into children’s services in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Touching on the inadequate Ofsted rating, the report, which covers 2023 to 2024, states: “This was a challenging message for our dedicated workforce committed to delivering services to children.

“However, Ofsted acknowledged the positive impact of the new leadership team, which has continued to drive improvements throughout 2023-2024.”

Inspectors recently reviewed the Peterborough Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) which was set up by the council in August 2024 as part of priority areas identified for improvement.

They found that it was functioning effectively and improvements had been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there are still a number of other improvements needed, including delays in services for a small number of children referred for additional targeted support. Inspectors also stated that the quality of interim safety plans for children at risk of harm needed to be consistent.

Speaking after the parenting committee meeting on Wednesday, councillor Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are fully aware that things still need to improve, but the shoots are there and they are growing fast.”

She added: “The best thing is that the service is improving for the children here in Peterborough and I just want them to thrive, not survive.”

The next corporate parenting committee will not be held until after the local election period in May.