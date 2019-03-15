Vivacity has been a ‘great success’ for Peterborough

Peterborough would be a very barren place without some of the activities carried out by Vivacity, according to the trust’s chief executive Peter Appleton.

Speaking to members of Peterborough City Council’s Growth, Environment & Resources Scrutiny Committee at their meeting on Wednesday (March 13), Mr Appleton said: “We are trying to create a better city for everybody who lives in it, and the vital factor is that all the money spent by Peterborough City Council with Vivacity stays in the city.”

Presenting the Vivacity Annual Report, Mr Appleton’s comments come after a nine month partnership during which progress has been made in tourism, culture, recreation and opportunities for libraries, arts and museums.

Vivacity is an independent charitable trust and a strategic partner of the council. It is responsible for the delivery of a range of arts, culture, sports and leisure services with a net budget in the current year of £2.39 million.

Mr Appleton went on to add: “Since its inception in 2010 Vivacity has played a pivotal role in delivering cultural and leisure services in Peterborough that supports the city’s wider aspirations.

“Highlights over the last year have to be the visit of the Museum of the Moon to the Cathedral attracting more than 40,000 visits with significant media attention, and the Treasures exhibition which also saw unprecedented numbers of 21,000 visits.”

Cllr Nick Sandford (Lib Dem) said: “I had very serious concerns when Vivacity was set up with so many previously city council run services and resources being handed over to one company.

“But I have to say, and much to my delight, that Vivacity has been a great success and the potential for it to expand into rural areas now provides me great hope for this enterprise for the future.”

Cllr John Fox (Werrington First) added: “Like Cllr Sandford I was deeply troubled by the idea of handing over what amounts to our ‘Crown Jewels’ of the city’s culture, arts and sports activities to just one enterprise.

“I too and deeply heartened to see that Vivacity has been a huge success for Peterborough and I look forward to it looking to develop new commercial opportunities where greater achievements can be made.”

Mr Appleton added: “Vivacity welcome the support of this committee and the council as a wole, and we are not immune to any opportunity to improve our capacity to achieve more for the city of Peterborough.”