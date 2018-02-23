Vision revealed for Peterborough to become ‘leading place in the world to live’

A vision for Peterborough to become a “leading place in the world to live” by 2030 has been revealed.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority - which is headed by metro mayor James Palmer - also wants the region to become the UK’s “capital of innovation and productivity.”

In their Cambridgeshire & Peterborough 2030 Ambition they highlight that they want the area to become “the leading place in the world to live, learn and work.”

There are five core ambitions behind this. They are:

. Access to a good job within easy reach of home

. A workforce for the modern world founded on investment in skills and education

. A high quality sustainable environment

. Healthy, thriving and prosperous communities

. Becoming the UK’s capital of innovation and productivity.

To kickstart this vision, the authority will next week agree expenditure of £40,000 to launch the project and fund a programme of engagement.

A combined authority report states: “The mayor and combined authority want the bold and stimulating ambition set out in the prospectus to inspire leaders and communities right across the area to participate in and use their experience, expertise and energy to assist in developing the future Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“It is proposed that a programme of engagement with stakeholders across the area, including member local authorities and partners, communities, businesses, schools and universities and others, alongside a media strategy, will launch and promote the 2030 ambition.

“It is proposed that the combined authority’s Four Year business plan, setting out the key activities, milestones and success measures, to deliver the ambition will be considered at a future meeting of the board.”