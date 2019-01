An unauthorised traveller encampment has been set up next to a Tesco petrol station in Peterborough.

Caravans are currently situated in a car park by the petrol station in Staniland Way, Werrington.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman confirmed that one caravan and one motorhome is parked in the car park, but that as it is privately owned it cannot take direct action.

He added: “If the land owners contact us we will advise and support them with any possible eviction action.”