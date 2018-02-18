UKIP Peterborough promises to offer 'common sense policies' after voting in vain to save ex-leader Henry Bolton

UKIP Peterborough has promised to offer "common sense policies" after branch members voted in vain to keep Henry Bolton as the party's leader.

Mr Bolton was sacked as leader after 63 per cent of UKIP members voted to back a no confidence motion at an Extraordinary General Meeting in Birmingham following texts sent by his partner.

More than 20 UKIP Peterborough branch members voted to support the former army officer but that was not enough to keep him in the role he had held for less than five months.

UKIP's city branch is now focused on fighting May's city council elections where it will look to add to its two councillors.

UKIP Peterborough chairman Graham Whitehead said: "While I'm naturally disappointed that we're to hold another leadership contest, the fight for hearts and minds goes on.

"In Peterborough, UKIP will be ready to fight the local elections in May and will not be distracted by the national leadership issue. Locally, we are united, strong and ready to offer common sense policies to the people of Peterborough."