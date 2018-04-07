UKIP launches city manifesto

Have your say

Peterborough’s UKIP team gathered in Bridge Street last Saturday to launch their manifesto ahead of the city council elections to be held on May 3.

The manifesto’s four main policies are:

. Spend our council tax on local people’s needs

. Ensure growth and development plans improve quality of life for local people

. Prioritise local people and service veterans for social housing

. Fight back against anti-social behaviour.

UKIP council group leader Cllr John Whitby said his party’s councillors are not whipped, adding: “We believe in putting local people first, above party politics. We roll up our sleeves and get on with the job all year round.”