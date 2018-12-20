Twitter reacts to Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s guilty verdict at the Old Bailey

Social media users have widely criticised Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya after she was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

The Labour MP's verdict was delivered at the Old Bailey after she had consistently denied that she had been at the wheel of her Nissan Micra which had been caught speeding in Thorney in July last year.

The conviction doesn't mean that the Onasanya will necessarily lose her seat as MP for Peterborough, but some Twitter users are already calling for the 35-year-old to step down.

@ianscooper said that Onasanya should step down from her role: "The honourable course of action would be to step down and have a by-election, however she has shown herself not to be very honourable."

Conservative supporter @AlexMoz95 meanwhile, said: "Fiona Onasanya MP needs to resign. Found guilty of perverting the course of justice today. A former solicitor as well. By-election in Peterborough please."

Labour supporter @RomanNumerals concurred, stating: "#FionaOnasanya should resign. No messing. Not good enough. Only thing worse than the opposition behaving like this is when one of your own does it."

@waynesmith1971 suggested that the MP's raised concern about Onasanya's previous profession: "Its not even that as a Member of Parliament Fiona Onasanya has been caught lying, that's almost par for the course these days but most damaging of all is she is a solicitor and she lied to the police and the courts, that is far more serious and she has no choice but to resign".

While @johnthejack suggested that the MP had little choice, but to step down: "Much as I have no desire to see her quit, but I'm afraid Fiona Onasanya has to resign".

Peterborough Telegraph reader @andie68 meanwhile stated: "Don’t bother saying anything Fiona onasanya apart from “I resign “".

@Luv_Marmite described the MP as "a proven liar" and that she "should resign immediately and never be allowed to hold public office again."

@angrypeanut4 was one of many who drew comparisons to the resignation of Liberal Democrat MP Chris Huhne in 2012, tweeting: "Chris Huhne ( libdem) got 8 months for similar. Shouldn’t be any different for Fiona Onasanya."

There's no guarantee that Onasanya will step down as an MP, despite being suspended from the Labour Party, but many are already looking forward to a potential by-election should she be forced out of her role.

Author Bobby Friedman said that the potential by-election in Peterborugh would be a "big test for both parties" and "There could barely be a tastier by-election than Peterborough: ultra-marginal and 61% leave."

@LouMcCudden meanwhile hinted that Onasanya's guilty verdict couldn't have come at a more tumultuous time in UK politics: "Oh good a potential by-election in a marginal constituency, just what everyone needs #Peterborough".