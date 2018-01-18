Search

Travellers move to another car park in Peterborough

Travellers at Wellington Street Car Park EMN-180118-113921009
Travellers who were being evicted from the Bishop’s Road Car Park have moved to another car park in Peterborough.

Caravans have now moved onto the nearby Wellington Street Car Park

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said today (Thursday, January 18) it is believed to be the same travellers.

He added: “The city council will assess the situation with police today, before considering the next course of action.”

