Travellers move to another car park in Peterborough

Travellers who were being evicted from the Bishop’s Road Car Park have moved to another car park in Peterborough.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said today (Thursday, January 18) it is believed to be the same travellers.

He added: “The city council will assess the situation with police today, before considering the next course of action.”

