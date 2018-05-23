Travellers accused of fly-tipping at notorious grot spot by Peterborough City Council leader

Travellers have been accused of fly-tipping at the notorious site of Norwood Lane by the leader of Peterborough City Council.

Cllr John Holdich made the claim during Monday's Full Council meeting.

Norwood Lane in Paston Ridings is a notorious grot spot which is near the Paston Ridings travellers’ site

The council leader said it costs £200,000 to clear up every year.

To try and combat fly-tipping at Norwood Lane the council is formalising a new action plan which will be revealed later this year.

Norwood Lane was brought up last night during a debate on fly-tipping, with Cllr Holdich announcing the formation of a new working group to look into the issue.

Cllr Darren Fower, independent member for Gunthorpe, said: "What assurances can you offer residents of Norwood Lane, in the Gunthorpe ward, as to the actions they can look forward to seeing from this administration, because right now they are really being failed by this administration."

Cllr Holdich said: "We probably know, without being racist, who dumps the rubbish there. That started when we decided to stop landscape gardeners taking stuff to the tip."

Cllr Fower shouted out: "That's racist, well done."

Cllr Holdich told the Peterborough Telegraph during a break in the meeting he had seen photographic evidence of travellers depositing rubbish in Norwood Lane, but that other people were to blame as well.