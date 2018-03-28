Travel information kiosk in Queensgate Bus Station closes

Have your say

The Travelchoice Centre kiosk in Queensgate Bus Station closes today (Wednesday, March 28).

The closure was part of Peterborough City Council's budget which was agreed earlier this month.

The move will save the cash-strapped authority - which has had its funding dramatically cut - £58,000 a year.

The kiosk provides travel information for bus, coach and train services, as well as walking and cycling options in Peterborough.

The services will now be available from the Visitor Information Centre in Bridge Street.

