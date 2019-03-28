Time running out to register to vote for Peterborough and Fenland elections

Time is running out if you want to vote in the local elections on Thursday, May 2.

In Peterborough, voting will take place for the election of 20 city ward councillors in: Bretton, Hargate and Hempsted, Central, North, Dogsthorpe, Orton Longueville, East, Orton Waterville, Eye, Thorney and Newborough, Park, Fletton and Stanground, Paston and Walton, Fletton and Woodston, Ravensthorpe, Glinton and Castor, Stanground South, Gunthorpe, Werrington, Hampton Vale and West.

Ballot box

Parish council elections will also be held in: Bretton North, Eye, Bretton South, Eye Green, Deeping Gate, Maxey, Etton, Northborough.

The deadline to register to vote is Friday, April 12. For anyone not yet registered it’s quick and easy to do online at www.gov.uk/registertovote. Alternatively, call the council’s electoral services team on 01733 452249 or email electoral.services@peterborough.gov.uk.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote, or to amend an existing one, is 5pm on Monday, April 15. To apply for a postal vote you must first be registered to vote. Applications should be made to the council’s electoral services team.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on Wednesday, April 24. This is where a voter nominates a trusted person to cast a vote on their behalf. Again, you must first be registered to vote.

On polling day polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. Polling stations are included on polling cards and also available from the council’s website.

The election results will be declared in the early hours of Friday, May 3 and covered extensively at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk.

Full information is available on the council’s elections section on the website, including application forms for postal and proxy votes, polling station venues and what people should do if they suspect voter fraud. For more information, visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/elections.

Fenland residents can vote in parish, town and district level elections.

A Fenland District Council spokesman said: “Poll cards are being delivered to people who are registered to vote. If you don’t receive yours you will need to make sure you are registered. Many people think they’re automatically registered because they pay council tax, but this isn’t true.

“If you have recently turned 18 or moved home it is particularly important to ensure that you are registered to vote. Voting at local elections is your chance to have your say about who represents your views on local issues, so make sure you’re registered before the deadline.”

Application forms for postal and proxy voting are available at www.yourvotematters.co.uk.

Anyone wanting to check if they are registered to vote can contact Fenland District Council’s Elections team on 01354 654321 or email elections@fenland.gov.uk.

For more information, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/elections.