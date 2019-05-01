This is when the Peterborough by-election will be held

The by-election to find Peterborough’s next MP will take place on Thursday, June 6, it has been confirmed.

So far nine parties have confirmed they will contest the by-election after Fiona Onasanya was removed from the seat this evening.

The opposition Chief Whip, Rt Hon Nick Brown MP announced in parliament tonight that he will move the writ for the Peterborough by-Election tomorrow, meaning it will be held on Thursday June 6.

Ms Onasanya is eligible to stand in the election, but has not revealed her plans.

Of the nine parties to confirm they are standing, seven have revealed their candidates.