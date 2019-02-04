Third time lucky for Peterborough kebab and pizza takeaway granted extended alcohol licence

An extended alcohol licence has been granted to UK Kebab and Pizza in Ayres Road, Stanground, despite an objection from a local resident.

The shop already sells alcohol until midday but wanted that extended to midnight.

The owner of UK Kebab and Pizza, Cemal Dogan, speaking through his barrister Duncan Craig, told Peterborough City Council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub Committee last Thursday: “Alcohol is not really what we do, but our late night customers sometimes want a drink to go with their food, and that is the reason for the application.

“I have owned the business since 2004 and know almost everybody in the street – most of them are my customers. So I want very much to have good relations with my neighbours.”

Mr Dogan had made two previous applications to extend his alcohol licence in 2006 and 2009, both of which were refused.

Darren Dolby, licensing regulatory officer for the council, pointed out: “Alcohol sales are already available from Stanground Food and Wine, a supermarket right next door to the applicant.

“A local resident has raised concerns regarding alcohol-related crime which is very high in the area, as well as littering and drunken persons.”

Cllr Aasiyah Joseph asked: “What impact will the granting of this extension have on the business?”

Mr Craig said: “My client admits that this is already a successful fast food business, and so the extension to his alcohol licence will allow him to generate more income.

“He’s aware that late-night alcohol sales could possibly generate more litter and alcohol-related problems, but says the vast majority of his clients either drive up to his store and take food away, or live in the same road, so will take any alcohol bought at the shop home with them.”

After some considerable deliberation the members returned to grant the application to the premises, modified slightly with the condition that alcohol be served no later than 11pm.

Robert Alexander, Local Democracy Reporting Service