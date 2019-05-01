These are the candidates confirmed as standing in the Peterborough by-election
With MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya losing her seat in Parliament after being recalled by her constituents, a by-election will soon be held in the city.
These are the current confirmed candidates, as well as other parties who are also set to stand.
1. Paul Bristow (Conservative)
Paul is is the managing director of a communication business specialising in healthcare. He fought Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland in the 2010 General Election
2. Lisa Forbes (Labour)
Former city councillor Lisa supports working people in accessing services at Unite the Union. She came second in Peterborough in the 2015 General Election
3. Beki Sellick (Lib Dem)
Beki is an apprentice-trained professional engineer who writes policy for the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. She came third in Peterborough at the 2017 General Election
4. John Whitby (UKIP)
John unsuccessfully contested the North West Cambridgeshire seat in the 2017 General Election. He has been a city councillor since 2015
