Elections 2017. The count at the East of England Arena EMN-170906-120944009

These are the candidates confirmed as standing in the Peterborough by-election

With MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya losing her seat in Parliament after being recalled by her constituents, a by-election will soon be held in the city.

These are the current confirmed candidates, as well as other parties who are also set to stand.

Paul is is the managing director of a communication business specialising in healthcare. He fought Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland in the 2010 General Election

1. Paul Bristow (Conservative)

Paul is is the managing director of a communication business specialising in healthcare. He fought Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland in the 2010 General Election
THA
� Terry Harris
Buy a Photo
Former city councillor Lisa supports working people in accessing services at Unite the Union. She came second in Peterborough in the 2015 General Election

2. Lisa Forbes (Labour)

Former city councillor Lisa supports working people in accessing services at Unite the Union. She came second in Peterborough in the 2015 General Election
www.markthomasphotos.com
Buy a Photo
Beki is an apprentice-trained professional engineer who writes policy for the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. She came third in Peterborough at the 2017 General Election

3. Beki Sellick (Lib Dem)

Beki is an apprentice-trained professional engineer who writes policy for the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. She came third in Peterborough at the 2017 General Election
Buy a Photo
John unsuccessfully contested the North West Cambridgeshire seat in the 2017 General Election. He has been a city councillor since 2015

4. John Whitby (UKIP)

John unsuccessfully contested the North West Cambridgeshire seat in the 2017 General Election. He has been a city councillor since 2015
Midlands
johnston press resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3