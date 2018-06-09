Stand up for Peterborough campaign a success says council as it is re-launched

The city council’s Stand Up for Peterborough campaign, which is lobbying the Government for more funding, is being re-launched now that the local elections are out the way.

The council believes the campaign is proving successful as it can now bid for funding for new school places, and because the Government will look at deprivation when it hands out public health funding. Peterborough has some of the most deprived areas in the country.

The launch of the Stand up for Peterborough campaign in Bridge Street

Council leader Cllr John Holdich said: “We are confident that our Stand up for Peterborough campaign has caught the ear of the Government and we will now be working with our MPs on highlighting some specific challenges we face.”