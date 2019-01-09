Stamford MP Nick Boles receives death threat after voting against government on Brexit

Stamford MP Nick Boles received a death threat yesterday after voting against the Government on Brexit.

The Conservative was one of 20 rebels to back a Labour amendment to the Finance Bill which limits ministers’ ability to make tax changes connected to a no deal Brexit without Parliament’s “explicit consent”.

Nick Boles

The amendment passed by 303 votes to 296.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara voted with the Government, as did Brexit Secretary and North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay, South Holland and The Deepings MP John Hayes and Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Tom Pursglove.

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly, however, also supported the amendment.

MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya did not vote and has so far not explained why.

Mr Boles tweeted a photo of the death threat this morning, adding: “Received this charming message through my website last night. If the inadequate who sent knew anything about me he would realise I need no reminding that my days are numbered!”

The Grantham and Stamford MP has twice successfully battled cancer.

The death threat sent through Mr Boles’ personal website saw the culprit call him a “traitor” and warn him that his days were numbered.

MPs today begin debating the EU withdrawal agreement for a second time.

Voting is due to take place on Tuesday.

