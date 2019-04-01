Stamford MP Nick Boles quits Conservative Party after latest set of failed Brexit votes

Stamford MP Nick Boles quit the Conservative Party this evening (Monday, April 1) after another set of Brexit votes failed to reach a majority.

Mr Boles, the MP for Grantham and Stamford, had already quit his local Conservative association following a rift over his stance on Brexit.

The former skills minister is a passionate supporter of the ‘Common Market 2.0’ option which calls for UK membership of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and European Economic Area (EEA).

It allows continued participation in the single market and a “comprehensive customs arrangement” with the EU after Brexit, but means the UK would retain freedom of movement.

That option was one of four defeated by MPs this evening in the House of Commons in a second set of indicative votes to try and find a Brexit option which a majority of MPs support.

Tweeting after the results of the votes were announced shortly after 10pm this evening, Mr Boles posted: “I am resigning the Conservative whip with immediate effect. The Conservative Party has shown itself to be incapable of compromise so I will sit as an Independent Progressive Conservative.”

RELATED

Stamford MP Nick Boles quits local Conservative association after Brexit rift