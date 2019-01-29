Staff working for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya ‘to do their best for constituents’ as she begins prison sentence

Staff working for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya will be doing “the best they can for constituents” as she begins her three month prison sentence for perverting the course of justice.

Ms Onasanya was jailed earlier today at the Old Bailey and will serve half of her sentence.

Fiona Onasanya arrives at court

The independent MP, who was expelled by the Labour Party the day after her conviction in December, will be unavailable to take part in the crucial Brexit vote tonight.

Matt Turner, who does the official communications for the MP, tweeted this afternoon: “There is still an office to be run in here in #Peterborough and nobody who has issues on immigration, housing, local services etc. should be punished for what has happened. Moving forwards I know myself and rest of the team here will be doing the best they can for constituents.”

