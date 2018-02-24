St Michael’s Gate findings to be discussed

Inspection reports on temporary accommodation at St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell are to be discussed with Peterborough city councillors.

Labour’s Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya and several Labour city councillors have complained about the standards of the 80 properties at the site.

Ms Onasanya has also written to the housing secretary Sajid Javid and wants the matter discussed by a House of Commons Select Committee.

Cllr Peter Hiller, the council cabinet member responsible for homelessness, described St Michael’s Gate as a “good facility” but, following the complaints, decided to send out housing enforcement officers to inspect the homes.

Labour councillor Richard Ferris said he had received no response from council officers after asking several questions, including when the reports will be ready to view and if residents living at St Michael’s Gate will be allowed to view them.

Last week, a council spokesman said officers were working through the findings to determine if any works to the properties are required.

Yesterday, a council spokeswoman said the authority is setting up meetings with councillors to report on their findings before releasing them more widely.

The PT revealed in 2016 that almost all of the existing tenants were being evicted from the St Michael’s Gate estate and replaced by homeless families. The homes are managed by the firm Stef & Philips and used by the council as temporary accommodation.

The council, which was offered the properties, argued that if it did not sign the deal, another local authority would have moved its homeless households into St Michael’s Gate instead.