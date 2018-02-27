Sports and community centre in Peterborough closes due to traveller encampment at car park

A sports and community centre in Peterborough has had to close due to the presence of a traveller encampment at its car park.

Active Hampton in Beaumont Way, Hampton Hargate, which is run by the Hampton Community Sports Association (HCSA), will not reopen until the travellers move on.

The facilities there include a football pitch, skatepark and multi-sports playing surface.

The encampment has been there since at least last Friday.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “The decision was taken by the HCSA on Friday to close the facility until the travellers have left the car park.

“A court date has now been set for Wednesday, February 28 to request a S78 Court Order which we will then serve, giving the travellers 24 hours to leave the area.”