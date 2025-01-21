Social housing wait list rises as demand exceeds supply in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city council receives 70 new housing applications per week

The number of people waiting for a home in Peterborough has increased by 100 since September last year.

Most applicants face a wait of several years for a new home, with an average waiting time for a two or three-bedroom home at two and a half years if you are in Band One priority.

Those in a higher band will wait less time than those in a lower priority band.

For example, a Band One applicant may include someone with an overriding medical priority or someone that is homeless due to being a victim of domestic abuse.

The city council says that the level of demand for social housing exceeds supply in Peterborough.

The housing register exists to include all people who need re-housing on one register.

According to Peterborough City Council, the total number of applicants on the housing register waiting for a home as of September 2024 was 2,780.

This has risen to 2,880 as of January 2025, with the waiting list broken down into bedrooms as follows:

One bedroom home – 1,205

Two bedroom – 749

Three bedroom – 616

Four bedroom – 205

Five bedroom – 38

Six bedroom – 10

Seven bedroom – 4

Councillor Alison Jones, the city council’s cabinet member for communities and housing, hopes the delivery of more affordable homes will “narrow the gap” between supply and demand.

She said: “Like many councils across the country, the level of demand for social housing in Peterborough currently exceeds supply and on average the authority receives 70 new applications per week.

“Our housing needs team will always look to support those at risk of homelessness and help those who need further help, outlining all options available including support to access the private rented sector.

“We are fully committed to the delivery of 1,250 affordable homes by 2029 as part of our housing strategy to help narrow the gap between the demand that we are facing and the supply of social housing in Peterborough.

“We are also fully aware that many residents are struggling with rising costs of living right now and we are actively offering support, such as via our Household Support Fund and Community Hubs. Please visit www.peterborough.gov.uk”