Shailesh Vara given government position in cabinet reshuffle

Shailesh Vara has been brought back into the Government by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The North West Cambridgeshire MP has been appointed as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office.

He has previously served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice and as the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Department for Work and Pensions.

The reshuffle has also seen North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay switch from Economic Secretary to HM Treasury to Minister of State for Health, while South Holland and The Deepings MP John Hayes has left his role as Minister of State at the Department for Transport.

