Selection of next Peterborough Labour Party candidate will be more rigorous than Fiona Onasanya selection

The selection of the next Labour Party candidate in the Peterborough seat will follow a more rigorous process than the one to select Fiona Onasanya.

Labour Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner admitted his party had been forced to rush through the selection of Ms Onasanya in 2017 after Theresa May called a snap General Election.

Fiona Onasanya in Peterborough following her conviction. Photo: Terry Harris

But there may not be an election in Peterborough for a while despite Ms Onasanya - who was expelled by Labour the day after her conviction - being jailed for three months today for perverting the course of justice.

A recall petition will open up in Peterborough, and if 10 per cent of constituents sign it within a six week period Ms Onasanya will lose her seat.

However, the petition cannot begin until her appeal against her conviction concludes which could be much later this year.

Speaking shortly after Ms Onasanya was sentenced at the Old Bailey this afternoon, Mr Zeichner said: “It will go through a normal selection process involving the National Executive Committee (NEC) and local members in Peterborough. That will start immediately.

“Fiona was selected in a shortened process when the Prime Minister called a snap General Election in 2017. I think Fiona might well have been selected in a full contest, but what we’ve seen in Fiona’s case, and in other places across the country, is the selection process was not always as exhaustive as it should have been.

“The main point was Fiona was perfectly capable of being a good representative for Peterborough and made poor decisions and let herself down.

“My view, and the view of the Labour Party, is she should resign and should have resigned before Christmas. I don’t know if she will do that.

“When it comes to the recall petition we will be supporting residents to get that because we want a representative for Peterborough in place as quick as possible.

“I feel very sad but she has let the people of Peterborough down and herself down.”

A decision on whether there will be an all-woman shortlist has not been made yet.

Mr Zeichner said the normal selection process takes around six to eight weeks, but could be quicker.

It is expected there will be interest among Peterborough councillors and constituency members to stand for the role, including from former parliamentary candidates.

Reflecting on Ms Onasanya’s conviction, Mr Zeichner added: “I’m personally sad. I was one of the people who helped encourage her to come into politics in the first place.

“I was not particularly close to her, but I watched her progress with pleasure and was delighted when she was elected.

“She surprised me by turning up at my victory party at Cambridge United after we were both elected.

“I hope she can rebuild her life.”

Candidates announced so far for the Peterborough seat are: Paul Bristow (Conservative), Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrat), John Whitby (UKIP), Joseph Wells (Green Party) and Patrick O’Flynn (SDP).

RELATED

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya jailed for perverting the course of justice

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya court case: A timeline of events