Secret Millionaire Mike Greene revealed as Brexit Party Peterborough by-election candidate

Secret Millionaire Mike Greene as been revealed as the Brexit Party candidate for the Peterborough by-election.

Mr Greene, who grew up in the city, was confirmed in the role this evening after days of speculation about who the party’s candidate might be.

Mike Greene

He told the Daily Telegraph: “The Brexit Party is the only party that has absolute clarity of focus on delivering the democratic vote.

“I have a 16-year-old and 20-year-old daughter. If I believed for one second with one cell in my body Brexit would do any harm to their future I would not be (standing).

“But I believe in quite the opposite. Brexit is what we need to do to give us the controls that we need of our laws, our borders and lots of things about our trade.”

He added that voters “are angry, disappointed and hurt” by the failure of political parties to leave the EU on time.

Self-made millionaire Mr Greene made his fortune advising leading UK companies on people’s shopping habits, as well as through property investments.

His connections to the city date back to when he moved to Bretton, aged 11.

In 2011 he appeared on the Channel 4 programme Secret Millionaire, returning to Bretton and Dogsthorpe, where he helped secure the future of New Ark Adventure Playground in Reeves Way from closure and helped a hostel by providing computer equipment to help homeless people with job searches, and job application letters.

Recently the Peterborough Telegraph revealed Mr Greene is believed to be involved in a project which saw Peterborough City Council’s Bayard Place offices bought for £5.95 million, with planning permission already granted to convert the building into 115 flats.

The by-election is being held due to former MP Fiona Onasanya losing her seat after being jailed earlier this year for perverting the course of justice.

Her prison sentence triggered a Recall Petition which received enough signatures to end her time in Parliament.

The deadline for candidates to submit their paper work is 4pm tomorrow (Thursday).