Rural crime and Brexit concerns raised by Cambridgeshire farmers in MP meeting

Farmers raised concerns to North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara as he met with members of the NFU.

The meeting was arranged by local farmer Tom Martin and covered a wide range of topics, including Brexit, and regulations over the use of pesticides, fly tipping and other rural crime.

Mr Vara said: “It is always a pleasure to meet with members of the local farming community and to discuss the various issues that concern them.

“In view of the European Union’s far reaching influence in the agricultural sector, farmers are rightly concerned about the consequences following our departure from the EU. That is why it is important that farmers’ views are effectively conveyed to DEFRA Ministers, which I will do, to ensure that we get the best possible deal from Brussels.”

Mr Martin added: “It was a great pleasure to host Shailesh and other local NFU members; Shailesh was knowledgeable and engaging. We discussed a number of issues including Brexit, chemical approvals, and rural crime, with a number of actions agreed. It is great to have a local Member of Parliament who understands the challenges of agriculture and rural communities.”