Rough sleeper count carried out in Peterborough - as emergency provision remains in place during cold snap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Number of rough sleepers in city expected to remain at similar level to last year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A count of rough sleepers in Peterborough has been carried out to ensure those living on the street are safe and getting the support they need.

The count takes place every year in autumn and requires local authorities to submit counts or estimates, creating a snapshot of rough sleeping across the country, with figures released at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s rough sleeper outreach team carried out the annual rough sleeper were joined by Council Leader, Cllr Dennis Jones, Cllr Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities and chief executive Matt Gladstone for the night time survey last week.

A tent in Peterborough

The figures will not be released until the new year – but it is expected the number of rough sleepers in the city will remain at a similar level to last year.

A spokesperson for the council said: “As the rough sleeper count is a national initiative we can’t release the figures until the new year, at the same time as all the other authorities involved.

“However we can say that the number of rough sleepers has remained relatively stable recently, culminating in an annual count of 24 for 2023. We take pride in maintaining the same count as 2022, a result not commonly achieved nationwide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support for rough sleepers in Peterborough is available year round, with the outreach team going out on a daily basis to check on rough sleepers and seeing what help and support is needed.

This week, the Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) was triggered to help keep rough sleepers safe in the cold snap.

A spokesperson said: “Our rough sleeper outreach team carries out regular patrols to check on rough sleepers and assess them, offering tailored support. Each rough sleeper is provided with an individual streets-to-home pathway, with a view to getting them into accommodation.

"The council is fully committed to working with partners to support rough sleepers in Peterborough, particularly in the colder months and recently received a £75,000 grant from government to assist with this work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We already have several support schemes in place including the Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme and Off the Streets Accommodation.”

The SWEP measures mean rough sleepers will be able to have access to shelter in the cold weather.

The council spokesperson said: “We've triggered the Severe Weather Emergency Provision for those rough sleeping.

“Due to the predicted drop in temperatures, emergency accommodation opens today to verified rough sleepers until the morning of 23 November 2024, but will be reviewed daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you're rough sleeping or have found someone rough sleeping, please call 01733 864064 (01733 864157 after 6pm).

"“People rough sleeping without access to a phone can go to the New Haven in Towler Street who will contact Housing Needs for you.

“Our outreach team will continue to look for and reach out to rough sleepers at various times of the day and night.

“You can let us know about rough sleepers here: https://streetlink.org.uk”