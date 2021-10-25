Residents send 80 responses by deadline to Peterborough City Council over fields dispute

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210810-170824005

A proposal to fence fields for school use in Werrington adjacent to Staniland Way has been opposed by campaign group Save Werrington Fields and residents.

The group have called the proposal ‘unlawful’ which the city couhncil and Ken Stimpson Community School disputes.

Following months of protests and communications between the involved parties, residents were invited to respond to the latest proposal from the council to fence off a different area of the green space.

In a matter of days, responses flooded in to the council about the proposal.

By October 15, the council had received 30 responses from the community. By the close of deadline on October 19 (Tuesday), Peterborough City Council confirmed it had received 81 responses, almost triple the amount of a few days prior.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The matter will be referred to the relevant scrutiny committee who will then meet in public to consider the cabinet cember for Children’s Services, Education, Skill and University’s recommendations following her consideration of the plans and the feedback received.

“The committee will decide what they would wish to see as the outcome which would be to: proceed with the published recommendations unchanged; amend the published recommendations.