Residents in Peterborough neighbourhood could be given more powers

Residents in Woodston could be given more powers to decide planning issues in their community.

Residents are being asked to comment on an application to designate Woodston as a neighbourhood.

Peterborough City Council has received the application from Woodston in Action Forum, which is the first stage in putting together a neighbourhood development plan or neighbourhood development order. The area proposed largely covers the Fletton and Woodston ward.

Local communities are permitted to guide development within their local area through this plan or order under the Localism Act 2011.

A neighbourhood plan can establish general planning policies for the development and use of land in a neighbourhood, including where additional new homes and offices should be built and what they should look like.

Once a neighbourhood plan has been approved, the city council is legally bound to give weight to it when deciding planning applications.

People are able to submit comments on the application until 11.59pm on Monday 23 April 2018.

A copy of the neighbourhood area application is available to view at Woodston Library, in Orchard Street. It is also on the city council's website at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/planning-and-development/planning-policies/neighbourhood-plans/

All comments should be submitted by email to planningpolicy@peterborough.gov.uk; or sent in the post to Sustainable Growth Strategy, Peterborough City Council, Town Hall, Bridge Street, Peterborough PE1 1HF.

Designated neighbourhood areas in Peterborough currently exist at Ailworth, Bretton, Castor, Deeping Gate, Glinton, Northborough and Peakirk.