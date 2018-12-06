Rebranded Peterborough Hilton Hotel will be ‘premiere brand’

The new Hilton Hotel in Peterborough will be the firms’ most prestigious brand after a change of plan, it has been revealed.

The new hotel, which is set to be built at Fletton Quays will be branded a ‘Hilton International’, the premiere brand in the group, rather than a Garden Inn as originally planned, city councillors have been told.

Leader of the Council, Cllr John Holdich told members of the Budget Cabinet that the final documents for the project have been signed off, saying: “I am happy to announce that the Council has put in a bid for an extra £1m for tourism because Peterborough is one of the very few cities in the country where overnight stays are on the rise.

“In Cambridge for example, the average stay in a hotel is only between 3-6 hours, but in Peterborough people are staying 1-2 days, which says something about how attractive this city is to tourists.

“As a result, Hilton Hotels have announced that Peterborough Hilton which was to be branded a ‘Garden Inn’, will now be branded as a ‘Hilton International’, their premier branding product. This is why we wanted the Hilton Hotel built in the first place.”

The announcement was made to members of the Council Budget Cabinet who also heard Cllr Holdich say the final documents for the Hilton project had been signed off by him late last week.