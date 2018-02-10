Rapid transport system to be looked into by authority

The feasibility of a rapid transport system for Peterborough will be looked into, according to city council leader Cllr John Holdich.

Last week the board of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority agreed to spend £600,000 on an outline business case and options appraisal report for a new metro system in Cambridge which is estimated to cost overall between £1.5 billion to £1.7 billion.

But Cllr Holdich, a deputy mayor of the combined authority, which is headed by metro mayor James Palmer, said: “We will look at a rapid transport system for Peterborough.

“It will involve studies by the end of the year to see if it’s feasible.

“We’ve done very well out of the combined authority.”