RAF Wittering warns of night training flights for huge Globemaster jet

RAF Wittering has warned communities near the base that a huge C-17 Globemaster jet will be carrying out night training flights next week.

In a statement the base said it was ‘reaching out to its neighbours and the nearby equestrian establishments to inform them of a change to the usual pattern of flying activity’.

An RAF C-17 Globemaster. (MOD photo)

Night flying is expected at Royal Air Force Wittering in the week commencing Monday, November 19 and may continue until the early hours of Friday, November 23.

The RAF Wittering statement said: “The C-17 Globemaster is a long range, heavy-lift transport aircraft that can operate close to a potential area of operations for combat, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions.

“Operating under the cover of night is essential in modern military operations. Night Vision Goggles are a real tactical advantage and enable our crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness.

“Night Vision Goggle training is a method of conducting night flying without lights on an airfield.

“Crews wear equipment which enhances ambient light conditions, allowing the RAF to operate into hostile or sparsely populated areas.

“RAF Wittering is one of several stations that supports night flying; a variety of airfields and environments gives crews a breadth of experience and ensures that no single area is unduly burdened.”

RAF Wittering, between Peterborough and Stamford, is the main operating base and headquarters for the RAF A4 Force and is a major station for flying training.

The A4 Force deploys the vital engineering and logistic support needed to sustain RAF operations and exercises around the world, from explosive ordnance disposal to catering, and aircraft repair to ground transport vehicles.

No 16 Squadron is part of No 3 Flying Training School and provide elementary flying training to the next generation of RAF pilots.

The squadrons of No 6 Flying Training School, teach qualified pilots to become flying instructors, deliver elementary flying training to University Air Squadron students and give Air Cadets their first flying experiences.

Around 1,400 Service, civilian and contractor personnel work at RAF Wittering, although a large number of the Service personnel can be deployed across the globe at any one time.