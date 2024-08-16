Question Time style event gives residents chance to quiz Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents invited to event next month

Residents will be able to put questions to the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough at a special Question Time style event.

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson, will host the event next month. Residents and businesses will be able to submit their questions to the Mayor and ask them directly. It is an opportunity raise the local concerns that are most important to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayoral Question Time will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 10am at St Neots Football Club. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority will also be livestreaming the event through YouTube (@cambridgeshirepeterborough4730), for those unable to attend.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Questions must be submitted in advance through an online form here: Mayoral Question Time - Online Submissions. The deadline for submissions is 12pm on Tuesday, August 27.

The Mayor’s Question Time will be divided into two sections, the first 60 minutes of the meeting will be dedicated to questions from the public and the remainder of the meeting dedicated to questions from the Elected Members of the Constituent Councils who make up the Combined Authority.

Questions submitted must be related with one of the Combined Authority's five strategic objectives or the Mayor’s four priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All questions and answers put to the Mayor during Question Time will be published on the Combined Authority’s website.

The authorities strategic objectives are:

Achieving Good Growth

Ambitious Skills and Employment Opportunities

Enabling Resilient Communities

Improving Connectivity

Achieving Best Value & High Performance

The Mayor’s priorities are:

Promote, Protect and grow our unique Fens

A locally determined, innovative and public transport system that is fit for the future

Working with the Integrated Care System to support the delivery of better health outcomes and address health inequalities in the region

Creating a strong sense of place and cultural identity for our region