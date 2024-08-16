Question Time style event gives residents chance to quiz Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough
Residents will be able to put questions to the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough at a special Question Time style event.
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson, will host the event next month. Residents and businesses will be able to submit their questions to the Mayor and ask them directly. It is an opportunity raise the local concerns that are most important to them.
The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayoral Question Time will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 10am at St Neots Football Club. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority will also be livestreaming the event through YouTube (@cambridgeshirepeterborough4730), for those unable to attend.
Questions must be submitted in advance through an online form here: Mayoral Question Time - Online Submissions. The deadline for submissions is 12pm on Tuesday, August 27.
The Mayor’s Question Time will be divided into two sections, the first 60 minutes of the meeting will be dedicated to questions from the public and the remainder of the meeting dedicated to questions from the Elected Members of the Constituent Councils who make up the Combined Authority.
Questions submitted must be related with one of the Combined Authority's five strategic objectives or the Mayor’s four priorities.
All questions and answers put to the Mayor during Question Time will be published on the Combined Authority’s website.
The authorities strategic objectives are:
Achieving Good Growth
Ambitious Skills and Employment Opportunities
Enabling Resilient Communities
Improving Connectivity
Achieving Best Value & High Performance
The Mayor’s priorities are:
Promote, Protect and grow our unique Fens
A locally determined, innovative and public transport system that is fit for the future
Working with the Integrated Care System to support the delivery of better health outcomes and address health inequalities in the region
Creating a strong sense of place and cultural identity for our region