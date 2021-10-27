£20 million funding for Peterborough University ‘Living Lab’ announced in budget

The levelling up funding was confirmed today

The Living Lab will be a new open, interactive science lab and education space to creatively engage people (especially young people) in science and technology, and will be part of the ARU Peterborough Campus.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow welcomed the news, and said: “This was a Peterborough budget! An extra £20 million for our City to level up .⭐️

“Our university now has the money to move forward, build a new living lab for students and the public, and companies now have the certainty to relocate to our City bringing highly paid jobs to Peterborough.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £28 million Living Lab will also benefit from funding from Anglia Ruskin University, the Combined Authority and Peterborough City Council.

In the bid for the £20 million funding, the city council said; “Public investment is needed because this space is more than simply a visitor destination. Firstly, the Living Lab is beneficial as it will be a community space

enabling a range of socially useful activities – evening classes, community group meet-ups, and other learning events. Secondly, the Living Lab will play an essential role in highlighting the impact of local people and businesses in tackling important sustainability challenges, helping to raise awareness and aspirations, and co-create solutions. The LUF prospectus rightly identifies the role of cultural facilities in ‘inspiring a sense of pride and community cohesion’ and the Living Lab will do this.”

Exhibitions and facilities at the Living Lab will explore green technologies, such as vertical farming, renewable energy and green vehicles, in an attempt to make the University’s STEM curriculum more accessible and relevant to city residents.

When the scheme was announced, Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “The new university will not only have a transformative effect on those studying with us, but it will be an open campus that the whole community can explore and enjoy.

“The University Quarter will include an interactive ‘Living Lab’ science facility, which will be open to the public. We believe it is important for the future of the city that the new university has space to flourish and develop cutting edge facilities, whilst ensuring there are high quality green spaces available to everyone. We are determined that ARU Peterborough will be a fantastic addition to the city.”