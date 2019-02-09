Protesters show anger at jailed MP Fiona Onasanya outside her Peterborough office

Protesters showed their anger at jailed MP Fiona Onasanya by protesting outside her office this lunchtime.

Onasanya, the MP for Peterborough, was recently jailed for three months for perverting the course of justice. She was found guilty of lying about who was driving her car when it was caught speeding in Thorney.

Protesters outside the Eco Innovation Centre

Despite the conviction and prison sentence Onasanya has refused to quit as MP and is continuing to claim her salary of more than £77,000 a year .

She is appealing her conviction, and should that fail a recall petition will automatically open up. If 10 per cent of her constituents signed it then it would see her lose her seat and trigger a by-election.

Only eight protesters ventured outside the Eco Innovation Centre, next to the Passport Office, at noon today.

One of them was Gregory Bird who held a placard reading "Liar, liar pants on fire".

An interview during the protest

Mr Bird had voted for Ms Onasanya when she stood as a Labour candidate in 2017. She was expelled by the party the day after her conviction.

Asked why he had come out to protest, he said: "It's just my anger that our MP has been convicted of a crime, sent to prison and refuses to stand down.

"I hoped the protest would have had more of an impact. I'm disappointed the people of Peterborough haven't turned out. Peterborough has a political apathy which is quite frustrating.

"I felt it was necessary to voice my anger. It's pretty disgusting she hasn't stepped down. She's going to still claim her salary in prison."

A woman who come out to protest, who did not wish to be named, added: "I think it's wrong. She's lied and we're still paying her a salary, and a big salary at that. I just think it's completely outrageous.

"I think it's unfair for the staff."

The Attorney General is currently considering whether to extend Ms Onasanya's sentence after receiving complaints that it was too lenient.

RELATED

Senior Conservatives demand Fiona Onasanya quit as MP as protest planned outside her Peterborough office​

‘Ludicrous’ prison sentence for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya leaves ‘unsavoury odour’ - city councillor of 62 years

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s sentence could be increased as Attorney General starts review