Properties owned by Peterborough City Council make £87,000 profit

A company set up to manage properties owned by Peterborough City Council made £87,000 profit for the authority last year

NPS Peterborough Ltd manages property owned by the council with a value of £401 million, including the Town Hall which is undergoing refurbishment at the moment.

Reporting to the council’s Growth, Environment & Resources Scrutiny Committee, Alex Gee, operations director of NPS Ltd, told members refurbishment costs had already topped £2.7 million.

Cllr Nick Sandford pointed out that the council is relocating to Sand Martin House at Fletton Quays and wanted to know how much it would ultimately cost to finish the work on the Town Hall.

“The front of the building is completed and we are now working at the rear,” said Mr Gee. “I don’t have a final figure, but be assured all the historic elements of the building will be retained and you will get your money back in due course, making the project ‘cost neutral’.”

Cllr Julie Fox said the Town Hall is a historic building, built in the 1930s, and with its wonderful history it was right to refurbish it, even though it will inevitably cost more.

But Cllr Mohammed Farooq questioned Mr Gee on the overall financial results of NPS.

He wanted to know how with 1,759 buildings, 21 tenant farms with 2,923 acres and more than 140 retail units ,NPS Peterborough Ltd had only managed profits of £87,000.

He said: “That’s just half a per cent, when the private sector might expect returns of up to nine per cent.”

Peter Carpenter, acting corporate director of resources, explained that the £401 million was only the value of the assets according to Peterborough City Council, and that the real value may well be much lower than that quoted.

Robert Alexander, Local Democracy Reporting Service.