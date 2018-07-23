Promotion for North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has been promoted to Minister of State for Northern Ireland.

Mr Vara previously served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department, starting in the role in January of this year.

Mr Vara said: “I am of course very pleased with the promotion. The work in Northern Ireland is hugely important, especially as we leave the European Union, ensuring that there is no hard border with Ireland.”

Mr Vara was elected to Parliament in 2005 and has previously served as a Justice Minister, a Minister in the Department for Work and Pensions and also as a Government Whip.