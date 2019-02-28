Private enforcement officers to continue operating in Fenland after ‘successful’ pilot

Enforcement officers tackling littering and dog fouling crimes on the streets of Fenland are set to dedicate time for community activities as part of a new contract.

Fenland District Council has awarded a two-year environmental enforcement contract to Kingdom Services Group following what it calls a “successful” 18 month pilot.

Kingdom will continue to work across the district as part of the council’s ongoing Tidy Fenland campaign, serving on-the-spot fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to people who drop litter and cigarette butts, fail to pick up after their pets and breach public spaces protection orders with offences such as spitting and urinating.

But Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said Kingdom officers will now set aside a tenth of their time for community activities in addition to their enforcement patrols.

Activities can include volunteering, supporting litter education and prevention projects or patrolling areas where communities would like additional presence.

He also said the council will be consulting with local communities in the coming months, starting with town and parish councils, to identify what each one would like to see from the extra service.

“Before we began our pilot with Kingdom back in June 2017 residents had made it clear to us that they wanted us to crackdown on those who blight our streets and green spaces with their environmental crimes,” he said.

“The enforcement has not only acted as a successful deterrent and helped keep our district cleaner at no extra cost to the council, but it has also raised awareness about littering and the harm it can cause to our environment. Now, as we begin our new contract with Kingdom, we can also look forward to them having an extra role to play in our community life.”

The council received three competitive bids for the new contract, which will be shared in partnership with Peterborough City Council. Kingdom was awarded the contract following a procurement process, with an option to extend the contract by a further two years.

A Kingdom spokesman said: “Kingdom is delighted to continue working in partnership with Fenland Council.”