‘Predatory’ application for 45 homes in Helpston rejected

A “predatory” application for 45 homes in open countryside near West Street in Helpston was rejected by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee.

The council’s planning department had recommended that the application be refused with development management manager Lee Collins calling it a “poor submission which lacks detail.” Committee member Cllr Peter Hiller described the application as “predatory.” Agent Barry Nicholls said most of the site was earmarked for development in the council’s forthcoming Local Plan (which is yet to be ratified) and also offered to reduce the number of homes to 12, but this was rejected.